ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $327,134.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $327,134.00 and $80,254.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00141349 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000903 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,135.47 or 1.00150627 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000586 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

