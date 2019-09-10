ODEM (ODE) Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $201,861.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00216219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.01238004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00087419 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

