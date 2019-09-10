Obyte Price Reaches $21.93 on Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $21.93 or 0.00214275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market capitalization of $15.43 million and $9,212.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.01236004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00087755 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

