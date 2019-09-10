Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10, 17,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 128,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James downgraded Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 81.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,166,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

