Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NQP stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

