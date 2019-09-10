NuBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $919,536.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $919,536.00 and approximately $881.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.01235540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

