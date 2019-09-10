Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) were up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07, approximately 3,002 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.