NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $255,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,397,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,449,000 after buying an additional 101,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after purchasing an additional 346,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $74.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

