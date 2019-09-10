Northern Trust Corp Invests $270.15 Million in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,135,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,149,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Corteva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

CTVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 82,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,013. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

