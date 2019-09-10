Northern Trust Corp Has $276.78 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,775,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $276,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,345 shares of company stock worth $9,172,094 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

CERN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. 49,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

