Northern Trust Corp Has $263.38 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of M&T Bank worth $263,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,839,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 93.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 93.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 309,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

