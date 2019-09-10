Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of SunTrust Banks worth $317,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 31.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $65.12. 113,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,080. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

