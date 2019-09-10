Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,047,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 1,999,412 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

