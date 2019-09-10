Northern Trust Corp Buys 821,684 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,684 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.91% of HCP worth $299,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HCP by 181.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in HCP in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. HCP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.25.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. HCP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.