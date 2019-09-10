Northern Trust Corp Buys 49,071 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Willis Towers Watson worth $289,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth $642,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,617. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

