Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $42.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 71,896 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBLX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.53. 11,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,353. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.6418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

