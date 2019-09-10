Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.77

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $33.95. Nidec shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 8,702 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

