NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Joseph T. Kelliher Sells 3,279 Shares

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $718,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $218.12. 2,690,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $225.96. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

