Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $580.39

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $580.39 and traded as low as $564.88. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $566.00, with a volume of 18,978 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 587.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 580.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

