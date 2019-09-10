Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 13,362 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 96.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

NYSE SERV traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 16,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

