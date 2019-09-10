Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after purchasing an additional 804,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $475,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $931,639.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,100.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,974,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.34.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.01. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

