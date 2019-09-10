Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Chemed by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $1,880,942.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,812 shares of company stock worth $20,005,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,087. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $441.79. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

