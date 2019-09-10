Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,403,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. 6,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $3,189,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $2,691,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,557 shares of company stock worth $25,390,855. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

