Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,265,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,205,000 after buying an additional 131,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,058,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE WNS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.