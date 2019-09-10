Neuburgh Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,820. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

