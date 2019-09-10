Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $293.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.