Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.36

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.359 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDBKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nedbank Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

