Natixis Sells 131,540 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131,540 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in 3M were worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $3,351,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 266,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 285,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,489,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.11. 1,808,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,563. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

