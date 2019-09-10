Natixis Invests $15.89 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,887,000. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,652. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total value of $231,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,453 shares of company stock valued at $12,679,692. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

