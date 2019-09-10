Natixis Has $19.72 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.39% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 84,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 189,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.