Natixis Has $18 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,569 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after acquiring an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 513,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,795. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

