Natixis Has $16.67 Million Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,225 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 445,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FireEye were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 114.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of FireEye by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 593,765 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 14.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,348,914 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after buying an additional 426,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 311,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $453,216 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,559. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

