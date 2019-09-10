Natixis Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,270,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.10% of HP worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 44.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HP by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,453,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,969 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,092,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $312,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,670 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 151.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,823,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 1,098,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,987 shares of company stock worth $11,420,336. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

HPQ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 259,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

