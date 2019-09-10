Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,065. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

