Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,379 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CarMax by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 181.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

CarMax stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $7,247,229.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,496,297.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Buckingham Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.12.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

