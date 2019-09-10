Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,404,000 after buying an additional 2,893,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,643,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after acquiring an additional 150,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,171,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,710,000 after purchasing an additional 363,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,187. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.