Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 8,072 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,251. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

