Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.83 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 546,307 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $246,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

LLY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.30. 2,921,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,197. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

