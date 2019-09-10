Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,817 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. 33,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,083. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

