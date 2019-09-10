Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 59,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

AMZN traded down $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,824.08. 809,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,826.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,834.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

