MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. MutualFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MutualFirst Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

MFSF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660. The firm has a market cap of $256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. MutualFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,575 shares of company stock worth $470,719 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

