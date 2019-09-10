MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.85. 117,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,263. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

