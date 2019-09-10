MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 652,036 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,866 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 652,036 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Exelon worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 167.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

EXC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 277,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

