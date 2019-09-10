MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 27,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.16. The company had a trading volume of 119,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.