MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $62.95 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,221,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,126,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

