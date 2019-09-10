MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $38.85 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,619. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

