MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $598,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,671. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

