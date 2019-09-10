MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $121.49 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 317.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,268 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.26% of Progressive worth $121,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $979,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $4,848,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

