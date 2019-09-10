Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 142681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.23 ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, July 29th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 23 ($0.30) target price (down from GBX 25 ($0.33)) on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

