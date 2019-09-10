Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 108,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,424. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

